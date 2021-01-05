Police foil BJP, BJYM move to protest at Pragathi Bhavan

Dozens of protesters belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha were taken into preventive detention on Tuesday after they tried to stage a demonstration at the Chief Minister’s camp office in Pragathi Bhavan.
Alert security personnel thwarted the attempts of the protesters, who were seeking constitution of the GHMC Council, to enter the Pragathi Bhavan.
Panjagutta police said that the incident took place around 1 p.m. They added that no protester managed to scale the barricades.
“We have taken into preventive detention 24 persons from the BJP. They were later released. BJYM members too were on their way,” said a Panjagutta sub-inspector.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Kalmeshwar Shingenavar in a media statement said that 25 BJYM activists, led by organisation president Bhanu Prakash, were taken into preventive detention as they tried to reach Pragathi Bhavan. The activists gathered near Tivoli Theatre and staged a dharna. This threw traffic out of gear.
“On the request of BJYM president Bhanu Prakash, he was shifted to Devi Hospital Lothukunta Tirumalagiri, where he was taken to out patient ward and the duty doctors informed that he had not sustained any injuries, condition is stable and no treatment is required,” the DCP said in the statement.
