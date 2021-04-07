PNB ties up with Medicover

To extend benefits to staff, customers

Punjab National Bank on Wednesday entered into an agreement with Medicover Group Hospitals to extend concessional-discount packages to its employees, their families and customers of the 300 PNB offices in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at the 15 network hospitals of the latter.

A COVID-19 vaccination exclusive package forms part of the agreement, a release from PNB said.

PNB general manager and zonal head (AP, TS and Karnataka) Ashutosh Choudhury and chief business had of Medicover Hospitals Mahesh Deglookar entered into the agreement at an event to mark World Health Day organised at the Medicover Hospital Corporate Office here.

Mr.Choudhury said the tie-up extending medical benefits and concessions to all its customers is first of its kind in the industry and a reflection of the 127 years old bank’s philosophy on inclusive growth. Mr.Deglookar said Medicover Hospital will soon commence operations in Karnataka and Maharashtra and the agreement with PNB will also be extended to all upcoming centres.