Phone camera kept in ladies toilet of restaurant

Woman lodges complaint with Jubilee Hills police

A woman lodged a complaint with the Jubilee Hills Police Station saying she noticed a camera phone concealed in the women’s washroom of an eatery.

According to Jubilee Hills Police, the camera phone was kept in the toilet of the drive-in restaurant located at Road Number 10 in Jubilee Hills. The camera phone was allegedly turned on and was recording.

While police were largely tight-lipped about the incident, they said that the mobile phone belongs to an 18-year-old sweeper who works at the drive-in, identified as Bongarala Banerjee.

“The accused has been working there for six months. He is from Nalgonda district. We have registered a case under Section 509 and 354 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and section 67 of the IT Act,” police said.