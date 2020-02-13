‘Pattana Pragathi’ to be taken up for 15 days

Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan asked officials to gear up for carrying out city development works under the ‘Pattana Pragathi’ banner.

Speaking at a meeting with zonal commissioners and heads of departments on Thursday, Mr. Ram Mohan said the programme was being taken up for 15 days in all 150 wards of GHMC, along the lines of ‘Palle Pragathi’ programme of the Panchayat Raj department. Rules were being framed to replicate the programme in urban areas as per the Chief Minister’s directions, he said.

Works to be taken up as part of the programme included development of burial grounds and grave yards, integrated markets, public toilets, shifting of power lines passing over houses, lighting of dark areas, repair of pothole-ridden roads, removal of garbage, de-silting of sewerage, demolition of dilapidated structures, and vegetable markets in every ward.

To lead the change, public toilets should be constructed in all GHMC offices, including headquarters, during this period, he said.

Mr. Ram Mohan instructed the officials not to remove hawkers without showing alternative. Open gyms, sign boards for streets, laying of walking/cycling tracks in parks, and establishment of street vending zones too would be taken up as part of the programme, he said.

Corporators, people’s representatives, colony welfare associations and Basti associations should be made part of the programme through campaigning.

GHMC Commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar participated in the meeting.