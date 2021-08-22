Paritala Ravi’s son questioned by police

‘Bullet found in bag didn’t match weapon’

Three days after a live round was found in his baggage during the security check at Hyderabad airport, Andhra Pradesh’s former minister the late Paritala Ravindra’s son Sidhartha was summoned by the Cyberabad police for questioning.

Though Sidhartha is a licensed firearm holder, the bullet found in his bag did not match with his licensed weapon.

“While he has a licence for .32 MM pistol, 5.56 MM INSAS rifle round (which is generally issued to the armed forces) was found in his bag. Both are mismatched,” a senior police officer said.

Then, a case under the Arms Act was registered against the former Andhra minister’s son.

When questioned Mr. Sidhartha, reportedly told Shamshabad ACP V Bhaskar that he was not aware of how a 5.56 MM INSAS rifle bullet ended up in his bag.

“He was called to clarify some doubts in the investigation. A notice under Section 41 (A) of the CrPC was served to him in which we asked the accused to get back to us within six days,” the officer said.

Srinagar trip

Mr. Sidhartha along with his family members was going to Srinagar for trekking when he was stopped by CISF sleuths at the airport after the bullet was found in his baggage.