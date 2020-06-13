Owaisi plea to attendants of patients

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday issued a statement, discouraging relatives of patients from taking the law into their hands.

It came days after two relatives of a now-deceased COVID-19 patient had allegedly assaulted a junior doctor working at the Gandhi Hospital.

“It is my special request to the attendants of patients that the government hospitals in Hyderabad, be it Gandhi Hospital, which is designated to treat COVID patients, please do not get emotional. Cooperate with doctors. Even in Osmania, where different diseases are being treated, if there is any grievance, please get it registered, inform us and we will take this up,” Mr Owaisi said.

He also requested doctors and nurses to be patient with attendants.