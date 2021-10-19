Owaisi flays Centre for allowing India-Pak T20 match

AIMIM chief says targeted killings in Kashmir is a failure of the Modi government

All India Majlis-e-Ittahedul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the Centre for allowing the upcoming India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match to go ahead, even as he pointed out that as many as nine Indian Army soldiers were martyred in Kashmir.

Mr Owaisi was speaking at Jalsa Rahmatullil Aalameen, a public meeting organised to coincide with Prophet Muhammad’s birth anniversary, at the party headquarters in Darussalaam late on Monday night. “We want to ask the Prime Minister of India: Modiji, nine brave soldiers have been killed. How many? Nine. Nine soldiers were killed and on 24th there will be an India – Pakistan T20 match? Modiji, did you not say that soldiers are dying and Manmohan Singh’s government is feeding biryani? Nine soldiers were killed, and you will play T20? Pakistan is playing T20 with the lives of Indian citizens. Bihar’s poor workers are being murdered. There are targeted killings. What is the IB doing, Amit Shah?” Mr Owaisi said.

Mr Owaisi criticised the Centre for stating that abrogation of Article 370 would change the situation in Kashmir even as he added that this was far from the truth. “Nothing has ended. Targeted killings are happening. What is happening in Kashmir is a failure of the Modi government. You have no policy on terrorism,” the Hyderabad parliamentarian said.

The AIMIM leader said that the Prime Minister does not speak on the ‘skyrocketing’ fuel prices and China. “China is now sitting in our house, he is not saying anything. China is sitting in Demchok, Depsang, Hot Springs. In Uttarakhand it is strolling as if it were in a garden. It comes in Arunachal, and the PM of India is not doing anything. He is afraid of talking about China,” the AIMIM president said.