Bookracks full in Khammam govt. schools

Around 137 State-run schools across the district received a rich collection of books on a variety of themes from the Hyderabad Book Fair Society. This is part of the second phase of an initiative launched by the district administration to promote book reading habit among schoolchildren.

The initiative was launched by Collector R. V. Karnan in August this year. Books on diverse topics such as literature, general knowledge, cultural heritage, and biographies were distributed to around 160 State-run schools including the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) all over the district in the first phase.

For reading pleasure

The School Education Department embarked on an exercise to distribute books supplied by the Hyderabad Book Fair Society on subsidy to select government schools under the second phase of the joint initiative.

The move follows a series of book fairs organised by the department in select schools with a study room facility to turn them into repositories of rich collection of books and nurture students’ interest in reading to enable them expand their knowledge frontiers.