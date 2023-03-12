Over 10,000 students from across Telangana take part in mega youth carnival

March 12, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

More than 10,000 students from across the State attended Telangana’s largest youth carnival, Prost, which was hosted by Stumagz, a student engagement platform, at the L.B. Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The aim of the event was to bring students together on a common platform to celebrate their talent and achievements.

Minister for Labour and Employment, C.Malla Reddy and IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan were the guests at the event.

Prost featured eight student engagement zones, which included idea pitching zone, expert guidance, flea market and an interactive gaming zone. The event also hosted ‘Fan Meets with influencers’, and a ‘Battle of Bands’ competition. The event provided a unique opportunity for participants to learn, network, and put their creativity to test.

Speaking about the event, Stumagz founder Sri Charan Lakkaraju said, “We are thrilled at the overwhelming response. The event was a celebration of Telangana’s youth, their creativity, and their talent. We believe that events like Prost provide a platform to students to showcase their skills and inspire others. Stumagz plans to make Prost an annual event and continue to support the youth of Telangana in their growth and development.”