Outbreak of dengue, malaria sends officials into a huddle

The high incidence of dengue and malaria cases from urban districts of Telangana have prompted officials of Health department and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to conduct an urgent review of the situation.

This year, till June 22, maximum dengue cases in the State were reported from Hyderabad (218) and Ranga Reddy (96). Together, the two districts constitute 34.2% of total cases. In the same time period, 76.7% of the total 573 malaria cases were reported from Hyderabad, Kothagudem, Medchal and Ranga Reddy districts.

On Saturday, GHMC Commissioner M. Dana Kishore held a review meeting where an action plan to control the vector-borne and seasonal diseases was discussed. District Medical and Health Officials (DMHOs) from Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal, and officials concerned from GHMC, including the chief entomologist, were part of the meeting.

Data analysed

Data of vector-borne diseases in the past three years was analysed to find out if the number of cases have dropped in any of the districts and measures taken to control the situation. Officials said the measures that worked would be repeated.

The localities in the three districts where high number of cases were reported from January to June this year were identified.

For instance, in Hyderabad, Gaddiannaram, Puranapool, Masabtank, Jiyaguda, Addagutta and Parsigutta are a few localities from where several dengue cases were reported. In Medchal, 23 dengue cases were reported in May and June.

Health camps

Likewise, vulnerable areas in the three districts were identified where health camps will be conducted. People in the localities will be screened for vector-borne diseases. “A blanket operation will be conducted to combat vector-borne and water-borne diseases in the city. Around 500 health camps will be conducted in GHMC limits from July 10,” said Mr Dana Kishore.

“Staff will check for water stagnation points where mosquitoes breed. People will be advised about measures that have to be taken to steer clear of the diseases,” said Medchal DMHO N. Narayan Rao.

The GHMC Commissioner has instructed officials to collect reports of dengue, malaria and other diseases every day from government and private hospitals to monitor the situation and to take preventive steps to control spread of the diseases.