OU students’ Maha Deeksha on Dec. 4

The Student Unemployed Front of Osmania University will conduct a Mahadeeksha on December 4 to protest against the government’s failure to provide jobs as promised during the Telangana agitation.

Chairman of the front C. Dayakar in a statement here said the government had failed to provide employment for which the Telangana students participated in the agitation. He also alleged that the government was deliberately diluting standards in Osmania University by not filling the vacancies and cutting the grants.

He said that in the last six years the varsity had been led by a vice-chancellor for only three years and the government seemed to be in no mood to appoint a new vice-chancellor soon.

