Ordnance Factory Medak bags award

Ordnance Factory Medak (OFMK), a unit of Ordnance Factories Board (OFB), has been awarded “Raksha Mantri’s Awards for Excellence” as the Best performing Factory of OFB for years 2014-15, 2015-16. The awards were presented by Defence Minister Arun Jaitley and Deputy Minister Subhash Bhamre at a function organised in New Delhi on Tuesday. OFMK manufactures SARATH (BMP-II), the Armoured Infantry Combat Vehicle, mainly used by mechanized forces of Indian Army.

OFMK has also designed and produced CRN-91 Naval Gun which is the preferred platform for Indian Navy and Coast Guard. OFMK has also designed, produced and supplied large number of bulletproof vehicles and mine protected vehicles in the past to various paramilitary forces of India and State police forces.

As a part of the “Make in India Programme” of the Government of India, it has also increased the indigenous content of SARATH to 96.50 %. OFMK has also bagged various prestigious awards earlier such as ‘Best Factory Quality Award’, ‘Golden Peacock Quality Award’, ‘Golden Peacock HR Excellence Award’ and ‘Golden Peacock Award for Innovative Product/Service Award’, an official spokesman informed.