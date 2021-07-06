Opposition parties blind to development in interiors: Harish

Villages and towns have changed for better with Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes, says Minister

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said the opposition Congress and BJP are blind to the development taking place in villages and towns and have confined themselves to Hyderabad.

Participating in Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes at Sadashivapet, Kohir and Zaheerabad on Monday along with Council Pro-tem Speaker V. Bhoopal Reddy, former MLA Chinta Prabhakar and others, the Minister said that leaders of both these parties are criticising the government instead of looking at the progress in villages and towns. Development activities were taken up with an investment of ₹ 20 crore at Sadashivapet including ₹ 5.5 crore for Oobacheruvu and central lighting system.

The Minister said that vegetable and meat markets are being constructed in all towns across the State at a cost of ₹ 500 crore and in Sadashivapet the construction will be completed in the next months. Drinking water supply works commenced at Sadashivapet and will be completed before Deepavali, he said.

“The face of villages and towns have changed for better with Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes. Such programmes were not held in the last 70 years in the State. Mr. Harish Rao has been focusing on the development of erstwhile Medak district. All the major tanks in the district were developed as tank bunds and recreational spots. As much as ₹ 5 crore was spent for the development of Oobacheruvu,” said Mr Bhoopal Reddy.

Mr Harish Rao has also inaugurated a library and Vaikuntha Dhamamams (crematoriums) at Sadashivapet.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Manjushree Jaipl Reddy and others participated in the programme. Collector M Hanumantha Rao participated in Palle Pragathi programme at Konapur in Sadashivapet mandal and felicitated sanitation workers.