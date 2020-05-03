Onus on States to move the workers: SCR

South Central Railway (SCR) has announced that the migrant labour special trains or ‘Shramik Special Trains’ will run on the request of the State governments as per the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Such trains for workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and others stranded at various places will be run only after being duly identified and registered by the respective governments.

Therefore, anyone desirous of travel should contact the government only as no ticket will be issued individually or to a group. It appealed to any kind of prospective rail passenger not to come directly to any railway station under any circumstances since passenger trains will not run till May 17.