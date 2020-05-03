Hyderabad

Onus on States to move the workers: SCR

South Central Railway (SCR) has announced that the migrant labour special trains or ‘Shramik Special Trains’ will run on the request of the State governments as per the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Such trains for workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and others stranded at various places will be run only after being duly identified and registered by the respective governments.

Therefore, anyone desirous of travel should contact the government only as no ticket will be issued individually or to a group. It appealed to any kind of prospective rail passenger not to come directly to any railway station under any circumstances since passenger trains will not run till May 17.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 3, 2020 10:11:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/onus-on-states-to-move-the-workers-scr/article31495630.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY