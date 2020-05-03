Onus on States to move the workers: SCR

South Central Railway (SCR) has announced that the migrant labour special trains or ‘Shramik Special Trains’ will run on the request of the State governments as per the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Such trains for workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and others stranded at various places will be run only after being duly identified and registered by the respective governments.
Therefore, anyone desirous of travel should contact the government only as no ticket will be issued individually or to a group. It appealed to any kind of prospective rail passenger not to come directly to any railway station under any circumstances since passenger trains will not run till May 17.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.