Online classes for college dropouts

GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF), the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of GMR Group, has introduced online training modules for school/college dropout youth to enhance their employability skillsets. These customised classes can be accessed by the selected candidates from the safety of their homes.

Candidates are being taught selected job role content, soft skills, spoken English and also assessed through online tests during these sessions. Courses under blended learning methods include – drywall & false ceiling technician, excavator operator, welding technician, refrigeration and air-conditioning technician, automobiles and two-wheeler repairing, solar technician, electrical house wiring, hotel management, computers - MS Office & DTP (only for women) and tailoring.

Practical classes are to take place when the government notifies further relaxations on the lockdown. The GMR Varalakshmi Centre for Empowerment and Livelihoods (GMRVCEL) began operations in July, 2008 with four courses to train around 400 youths every year. It has now grown to training 1,000 youths a year with 10 different courses and having about 200 trainees on campus at any time. Over 9,500 youths have been trained with 90% placement record in last 10 years, said an official spokesperson on Sunday.

Skill training also has been extended to Raikal and Nagaram in Jagtial and Sircilla districts and at Muchintal, Rangareddy district where more than 1,000 youths are passing out. Through ‘Empower’, traditional handicrafts sourced from self-help groups are also being marketed through space provided inside the airport. Turnover of the initiative has reached around ₹75 lakh and participating women are able to earn around ₹10,000-₹12,000 every month, he claimed.