One killed, 3 injured as car hits parked lorry

One person died on the spot and three others injured in a road accident at Chintalghat on Wednesday. According to Kohir Sub-Inspector Rajasekhar, a car coming from Zaheerabad hit a lorry parked on the road side at Chintalghat chowrasta. The impact was such that the body of one P. Anusha (26), a software engineer from Hyderabad, got stuck in the car and it took a long time for the police to retrieve it. Three others, Sailu, Divija and Shiva, were injured and sent to a hospital in Hyderabad after primary treatment at Zaheerabad area hospital. Kohir police registered a case and are investigating.


