Hyderabad

Now, contactless entry into city airport

Passengers will have to display documents on a HD camera

Hyderabad International Airport, in the forefront of implementing innovative digital solutions and technology for seamless passenger experience, has come up with first-of-its-kind contactless entry into the terminal for the safety of passengers, even as it receives the first passenger flight from abroad late on Saturday night.

Under contactless entry, instead of handing over physical documents like travel itinerary and any of the photo ID cards issued by the government, to a CISF personnel for verification, a passenger will be required to display the documents onto a High-Definition camera installed at each gate at the domestic departures terminal of the airport.

The output of the camera will then be verified by CISF personnel from the specially-designed computer monitor kept at a distance from passengers. The passenger will be allowed inside the terminal building for check-in and other processes once the document check is done.

Thermal cameras have been positioned at each of the departure gates besides the document verification cameras at the domestic terminal to measure the temperature of every passenger in a non-intrusive way.

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) CEO S.G.K. Kishore requested passengers to support the measures for a high level of hygiene and operational procedures introduced inside and outside the premises by wearing masks, and maintain thermal screening and social distancing.

