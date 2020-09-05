No let-up in COVID count

2,511 persons test positive; 11 more deaths recorded

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana reached 1,38,395 as 2,511 more swab samples tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday. A total of 62,132 samples were put to test, and the results of 3,145 are awaited.

The new cases include 305 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 184 from Rangareddy, 170 from Nalgonda, 150 from Karimnagar, 142 from Khammam and 134 from Medchal-Malkajgiri.

Barring Sunday, in the past week, the State has been consistently breaching the 2,000-mark. Sunday’s low figures are attributed to low testing.

On Friday, 11 more people died of the infectious disease, taking the toll to 877. The case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 0.63%.

Of the total cases, 32,915 are active while 1,04,603 persons have recovered and 377 deaths. A total of 16,67,653 samples have been put to test so far.

At 42 government hospitals, 3,514 oxygen beds and 526 ICU beds were vacant on September 4. ICU beds in Government General Hospital in Nalgonda and Suryapet, and District Hospital in Gadwal were full. In case of private hospitals, 2,434 oxygen beds and 1,159 ICU beds were available.