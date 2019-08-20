Nizamabad will become Indur at the right time, says Arvind

Member of Parliament Dharmapuri Arvind said that after many decades, the entire country is getting united irrespective of political ideologies under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing a meeting held here on Monday, where many people joined the party, he said that bad days for the district started only after the ancient name of Indur was changed to Nizamabad. He said people wish to change the name as Indur as and when the opportunity comes. Real political wisdom lies in a historic decision being taken when there is a historic need, he said.

Only Modi and Shah can give direction to the country as they are avowed patriots, while leadership does not come from a direction-less family, he said in an oblique reference to dynastic politics. “Fortunately we have a great Prime Minister who has made revolutionary announcements from the ramparts of the Red Fort,” he said. Mr. Arvind said that one tax, one nation, one Constitution and one election are the main aims of the BJP.

As the district and reservoir carried the name of Nizam, the Nizam Sugar Factory was closed down and the Nizam Sagar Project dried up, he said, and felt that if the name is changed to Indur, it would have good days.