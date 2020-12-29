Hyderabad

NIPHM gets two new centres

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Chevella MP Ranjit Reddy inaugurated the Pesticide Formulation and Residue Analytical Center at the National Institute of Plant Health Management (NIPHM) at Rajendranagar here through video conference.

The Centre-set up facility with ₹17.54 crore will help the farmers understand the use of pesticides and their proper usage, and guide them in cultivation. Mr. Reddy asked scientists to create awareness among farmers on proper utilisation of pesticides so that the yields are better without the land being harmed.

The Minister also inaugurated the Bio Control Laboratory at NIPHM set up at a cost of ₹14.18 crore. Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and NIPHM director-general Jayalakshmi were present.

