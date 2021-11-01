Sunil Kumar Satya has taken over as Regional Executive Director (ED) of NTPC Southern Region. In a career spanning three-and-a-half decades, he held several important positions. Prior to the latest assignment, he was Regional Executive Director, Eastern Region-II, Bhubaneswar, said in a release. A mechanical engineer, Mr. Satya joined NTPC in 1987 as an executive trainee and gained rich and varied experience in the areas of mechanical maintenance, boiler and operation as well as maintenance. He worked at Auraiya, Dadri Gas and Thermal, Solapur, Darlipalli of NTPC. He also headed NTPC-Darlipalli in Odisha as head of project for two years, according to the release.
New Regional ED for NTPC-SR
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
November 01, 2021 20:05 IST
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD,
November 01, 2021 20:05 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Nov 1, 2021 8:06:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/new-regional-ed-for-ntpc-sr/article37287134.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story