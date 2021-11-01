New Regional ED for NTPC-SR

Sunil Kumar Satya has taken over as Regional Executive Director (ED) of NTPC Southern Region. In a career spanning three-and-a-half decades, he held several important positions. Prior to the latest assignment, he was Regional Executive Director, Eastern Region-II, Bhubaneswar, said in a release. A mechanical engineer, Mr. Satya joined NTPC in 1987 as an executive trainee and gained rich and varied experience in the areas of mechanical maintenance, boiler and operation as well as maintenance. He worked at Auraiya, Dadri Gas and Thermal, Solapur, Darlipalli of NTPC. He also headed NTPC-Darlipalli in Odisha as head of project for two years, according to the release.