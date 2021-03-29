Hyderabad

New office bearers of IWN-SR

COO and business head-Retail of Federal Bank Shalini Warrier and director of ALPLA India Shobha Dixit have been nominated as chairwoman and deputy chairwoman, respectively, of CII Indian Women Network (IWN), Southern Region, for 2021-22.

Ms.Warrier is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a certified associate of Indian Institute of Bankers. She is a former chairwoman of IWN Kerala and deputy chairwoman of IWN-SR.

Ms. Dixit has been chairwoman of IWN in Telangana and a co-convener for the manufacturing panel of CII, Telangana, a release from CII on their nomination said.

