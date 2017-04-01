Navy man sentenced to two-year imprisonment

A local court sentenced a navy personnel working in INS Shikra to two years’ rigorous imprisonment after holding him guilty of harassing a minor girl online.

Arun Kumar Sinha, 33, got in touch with the girl online and began insisting that she get into a relationship with him, CID Additional Director General Goving Singh said. When the minor refused, he started harassing her by sending obscene and objectionable content.

Based on the complaint filed by her family, the CID Cyber Crime Wing arrested Arun. The prosecution presented 11 witnesses, including forensic experts, before the court. Public prosecutors P. Shailaja and B. Swathi presented the arguments.

After the trial, the First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in-charge of VI Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Nampally, Moka Suvarna Raju, convicted the accused and awarded the jail term.