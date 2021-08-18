Mufti Abdul Mughni Mazahiri dead

Noted Muslim cleric Mufti Mohammed Abdul Mughni Mazahiri passed away on Wednesday. He was was 66.

Mufti Abdul Mughni was unwell for around four months. He breathed his last around 3 a.m. He is survived by two sons and four daughters. He was an office-bearer of the city wing of the Jamiat-e-Ulama Hind, a body of Muslim clerics, and the Director of Madrassa Sabeel-ul-Falah and taught thousands of students over the past many years.

According to his family, Mufti Abdul Mughni was buried at Daira Mir Sultan in Kurmaguda.