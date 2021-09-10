Missing link roads being taken up in Phase-II

A set of eleven stretches are being taken up by the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited, for the second phase of the project to develop ‘missing link roads’ in the city.

Conceptualised by the Town Planning wing of GHMC, a ‘missing link road’ connects two ends of already existing roads, thereby completing an alternative stretch to any of the major corridors.

Built simultaneously with the roads being developed under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), the missing link roads are envisioned to provide cost-effective relief from traffic congestion on main thoroughfares. After a study of the traffic pattern on the road network of the city and technical feasibility, a total of 135 missing links totalling to a length of 126.2 km have been identified by a project consultant engaged by GHMC, to be taken up for development in phased manner.

Of these, 37 stretches with a length of 44.7 km., have been taken up in the Phase-I, with an estimated cost of ₹313.65 cr. Responsibility of executing the project has been given to the HRDCL, which has already completed laying the roads on 16 stretches, in the first phase. Seven more stretches are in various stages of progress, and are expected to be completed by the year end. A total of 14 roads have been kept on hold due to Right of Way constraints.

Government has meanwhile sanctioned 11 more roads in the phase-II of the project, at an estimated cost of ₹70 crore. Two of these roads have already been grounded while two more are in tender process, as per the information available.

Work is in progress for two corridors-- one between Alkapuri Township up to Radial road at Narsingi by laying missing link of 750 metres, and for another between Dollar Hills and Neknampur Road by completing the missing link of 1.74 kilometres. Other missing links being taken up during the Phase-II are from Nallagandla to Serilingampally zonal office (1.94 kilometres), Nagole Metro Depot to water treatment plant (3 kms), Anand Nagar to Bowenpally RUB (1 km), Bachupally to Nizampet (1.7 kms), Prakash Nagar to Brahmanwadi (800 metres), Cherlapally New Railway Station to Chengicherla Road via FCI godowns (1 km), and NH 163 to Uppal Stadium (2 kms), apart from a slip road of two kilometres in Gowlidoddi, and an additional lane from Road No.78 in Prashasan Nagar to Nyaya Vihar in Jubilee Hills (500 metres).