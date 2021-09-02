Minister thanks ASI Director-General

Telangana Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud today met and thanked Archaeological Survey of India Director-General V. Vidyavathi for successfully seeing through the nomination of Ramappa Temple as a World Heritage Site.

The Minister made a case for nomination of Golconda Fort, Charminar, Thousand Pillar Temple and Basra Temple as World Heritage Sites over the course of next few years.

Mr. Goud asked for improving the quality of sound and light show in the Golconda Fort and shifting it from its current location to the more conducive site of Rani Mahal complex.

According to a press release, the Minister asked for release of central funds for development of temples in Bhadrachalam, Yadadri and Mahbubnagar temples.