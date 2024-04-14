Minister Sridhar Babu inaugurates medical rehabilitation facility

April 14, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A medical rehabilitation facility, Argala Revive, was inaugurated by Minister for Industries D Sridhar Babu in Hyderabad on Sunday. The facility specialises in pre and post-operative care, and physiotherapy services.

The centre will be offering services in Orthopaedic, Neurological, Cardiac and Geriatric rehabilitation.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Sridhar Babu said: “When one has fatal attacks, it’s the rehab care which can make a difference for the patient in their speedy recovery and getting back to their daily routine quickly. Most existing rehabilitation centres are equipped with basic facilities that fall short of meeting the expanding needs of patients and providing the latest advancements in rehabilitation care. Additionally, the standard of rehabilitation care often lacks a professional approach. Argala Rehab, with the kind of services it offers, should reach out to patients in dire need of such services by opening their operations in more cities within the country and abroad.”

Dr. Sreedevi Yadavalli, Managing Director of Argala Health Services, highlighted the importance of pre and post-care rehab in a patient’s overall recovery journey. She highlighted Hyderabad’s prominence as a global healthcare hub and underscored the need for comprehensive rehabilitation services, particularly in the post-surgical and preventive care domains, where there is a significant demand-supply gap.