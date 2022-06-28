Minister adopts deceased army aspirant’s native village

₹50 lakh sanctioned to Dabeerpet

Reiterating his demand for scrapping of the Centre’s Agnipath scheme for the armed forces, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao hit out at the BJP-led Central government for allegedly failing to extend any help to Damera Rakesh, 21, who was killed in alleged police firing during the violent anti-Agnipath protest by a large group of army job aspirants at Secunderabad railway station on June 17.

He was speaking at a condolence meeting held in memory of Rakesh at the latter’s native village, Dabeerpet in Warangal district, on Monday.

The Minister handed over a cheque of ₹25 lakh ex-gratia to late Rakesh’s parents and also an appointment letter for office subordinate job in the Revenue Department to one of the family members of the deceased army aspirant during the condolence meeting.

Hailing from a remote village, Rakesh was passionate to join the Indian Army to serve the motherland and protect the territorial integrity of the country, he remarked, accusing the Centre of being “apathetic” towards the family of the deceased army aspirant.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao extended a helping hand to Rakesh’s family on humanitarian grounds, he said referring to the disbursement of ₹25 lakh ex-gratia to the bereaved family and provision of a job to one of the family members of the deceased in the Revenue Department.

Announcing his decision to adopt Dabeerpet, the Minister sanctioned ₹50 lakh for various development works in the village.

Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Collector B Gopi and others were present.