Migrants workers in Wanaparthy are not eager to go home

Migrant labourers and homeless in Wanaparthy district are not eager to head back home any more, as the police administration has ensured that these stranded families have enough food to survive on.

In fact, after a recent distribution of food material that can last them for two weeks, labourers stranded here told The Hindu that they received much more help than they had expected.

“After the police distributed several food items like oil, dal, haldi, potatoes and even tea powder, I checked with my relatives and acquaintances stranded in neighbouring States and in other districts of Telangana too. They have not received much help and are in bad shape. It made me think that I and my friends are better off here,” said Robin Jana, a migrant worker from West Bengal.

Mr. Robin and 12 others migrated to Peddagudem near Wanaparthy town from Kolkata and different parts of West Bengal and are engaged in building centring work at the State government’s prestigious double bedroom housing project.

“We are living in a rented house and had no money to even buy vegetables. The distribution by police came as a saving gesture for us. SP madam came to our site and distributed the commodities,” he said in a sombre voice.

Jitender Kumar, a carpenter who migrated to Metpally from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, said the distributed food material was in large quantity and would be sufficient for at least 15 days.

“We don’t have to worry about food now and have decided not to go back to our native place till the lockdown is lifted,” he said.

Each packet of food materials handed out to 2,058 migrant workers and homeless comprises 10 different dry items, such as 12.5 kg rice, atta, dal, sugar, chilli powder, haldi, which would be sufficient for a family of three till May 3.

Wanaparthy SP Apoorva Rao said people from various States in north India and neighbouring Karnataka were staying put due to lockdown and were facing difficulties.

There were around 1,800 migrant workers in the district and initiative was taken to ensure that no one was left hungry, she said.

“This situation reminds us that this is not an individual’s battle and we have to fight it together by taking care of each other,” Ms. Rao said.

The officer, who started the initiative on Sunday, said they had collected the data of all workers in the district and more people from local communities were approaching the police for help.

“The supply will continue as more and more needy people are approaching us,” she said, adding that police had taken care of last-minute logistics and ensured that social distancing was always maintained at the points of distribution.