Medaram Jatara will be celebrated in eco-friendly manner, says Minister

January 18, 2024 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - MULUGU

Minister for Environment & Forests and Endowments Konda Surekha has said plans are afoot to celebrate the upcoming Sammakka Saralamma Maha Jatara (Medaram mega tribal fair) in Medaram in Telangana’s tribal heartland of Mulugu district in an eco-friendly manner.

She was speaking at a review meeting co-chaired by Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Women and Child Welfare D. Anasuya Seethakka in Medaram on Wednesday. The meeting discussed threadbare the department-wise arrangements for the smooth conduct of the biennial mega tribal fair slated to be held in Medaram from February 21 to 24

Ms Surekha said the entire Jatara site has been declared a plastic-free zone. The ban on use of plastics will be strictly enforced and eco-friendly cloth bags will be made available at the site, she added. Ms Seethakka has asked the officials to work in a coordinated manner to ensure completion of all the Jatara-related development works in Medaram by the end of this month. The Minister inaugurated a sanitation shed constructed at a cost of ₹20 lakh at the jatara site. She laid the foundation stone for the construction of a guest house for the tribal priests of the jatara in Medaram.

The ministers offered prayers to the tribal deities at the altar in Medaram. A host of officials including Collector Ila Tripathi and Superintendent of Police P . Shabarish among others were present.