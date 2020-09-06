MBT, IUML question KCR’s sincerity on mosque reconstruction

‘Chief Minister has a history of not keeping promises’

The Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) remained suspicious of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s statement on reconstructing the two mosques in the Secretariat complex and sought to know why the Muslim community would believe him, given his alleged history of not keeping promises.

The statements come in the wake of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president leading a delegation of faith leaders, including those from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind Telangana and Odisha, to meet the CM at Pragathi Bhavan to discuss the issue.

The Chief Minister had stated that the two mosques would be built at the same location where they once stood.

In a statement issued to the media, MBT youth leader and former corporator Amjed Ullah Khan alleged that the CM has deceived Muslims several times.

Mr Khan demanded that the Chief Minister immediately release the new plan of the Secretariat, duly notifying the land parcel earmarked for the mosques.

‘State supervision’

Mr Khan sought to know from those who went to meet Mr Rao as to why they did not demand action against those responsible for demolishing the two mosques, even as he said that the demolition of the Secretariat complex was done under the supervision of State government officials. Mr Khan demanded that the State government identify those responsible for demolition and file a case against them.

On the other hand, the Indian Union Muslim League welcomed the decision to reconstruct the mosques.

IUML general secretary Abdul Gani reiterated that the 12% reservations for Muslims as promised by Mr Rao continues to remain a distant dream.

Encounter

He also raised the encounter of under-trial prisoners Viqar Ahmed and others at Alair and the demolition of Masjid-e-Ek Khana in Amberpet.

Mr Gani stated that those who sought reconstruction of the mosques such as Mushtaq Mallik from Tehreek Muslim Shabban and the MBT were kept away from the discussions.