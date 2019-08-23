Mavala Harithavanam now boasts of adventure sports section

Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy on Friday threw open for public an adventure sports section at Mavala Harithavanam, which serves as an urban forest park. The park already boasts of a wild animal safari, boating and other facilities. Mr. Reddy was accompanied by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R. Shobha, who is the Head of Forest Force, Adilabad ZP Chairman Rathod Janardhan, Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna, Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao, Collector D. Divya, Superintendent of Police Vishnu S. Warrier, Chief Conservator of Forests C.P. Vinod Kumar, Mancherial District Forest Officer Shivani Dogra and Adilabad DFO B. Prabhakar. They planted saplings at the park as part of Haritha Haaram.

The adventure sports section consists of sky cycling, zipping and rope course. These would form added attraction for youth, who visit the park in large numbers almost every day. On the occasion, the Minister spoke about the importance of trees and forests. He said the government was committed to increasing the survival rate of saplings planted during Haritha Haaram this year to 85%.