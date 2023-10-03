Man working in Dubai held for murdering wife’s paramour after spying on her phone

October 03, 2023 07:59 am | Updated 07:59 am IST - HYDERABAD

In a plot straight out of a suspense thriller, a man working in Dubai was arrested for secretly landing in Telangana to kill his wife’s paramour and escaping back to the Gulf via multiple routes. The elaborate murder plot was uncovered following the murder of a 30-year-old man at his residence in Chandurthi in Rajanna Sircilla district by a masked intruder, said the Superintendent of the district, Akhil Mahajan. A Red Corner Notice issued by the Interpol against the man helped the police nab him.

Officials said that the accused, Konduri Mallesh alias Mallesham, 35, a resident of Chandurthi, was working for a cleaning company in Dubai since 2015. “He suspected that his neighbour Padigala Naresh, 30, who also started working for a company in Dubai in 2018, was having an affair with his wife. To confirm his suspicion, he had secretly installed malware to mirror his wife’s smartphone and has been keeping a tab on her phone calls and messages with Naresh,” said the official.

Mallesham married the woman about 13 years ago and the couple has two children, including a nine-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter. Mallesham had also asked his relative, Lakshman, to inform him about his wife’s whereabouts.

Explaining the plot, the Circle Inspector of Chandurthi, A. Kiran said that Naresh, a bachelor, availed leaves to head back home and arrived in Telangana on August 29. “Mallesham, noticing their activity on his wife’s phone, arrived in Telangana on September 8 and took a room in Vemulawada, located about 16 km away, for ₹ 300 per day and rented a bike for ₹500 per day, while waiting for a chance to catch them red-handed. He would stay inside the room during the day and take the bike out to spy during the night,” said the Inspector.

On the night of September 13, Mallesham, wearing a full-face mask and helmet, arrived at Naresh’s residence and caught him with his wife. “He then stabbed him to death with a knife he was carrying and fled the spot without revealing his identity to his wife. He then took an overnight bus to Hyderabad and then a flight to Chandigarh before flying back to Dubai,” added the official.

As the investigation was hitting a roadblock in Naresh’s murder case, police learnt about the alleged love affair and pulled up Lakshman for questioning. Following his statement, Mallesham became the prime suspect. “We reached out to Somaiah Yadav, his employer in Dubai, to send him back and also issued a Red Corner Notice by writing to the Interpol. On the night of September 26, Malleshwam was deported to India and landed in Ahmedabad airport. Our teams nabbed him from there,” said the SP Akhil Mahajan.

During his custody, Mallesham confessed to the crime and was arrested for the murder by Chandurthi police of Rajanna Sircilla district.