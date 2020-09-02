Hyderabad

Man jailed for sexual assault

A 65-year-old man on Tuesday was awarded rigorous imprisonment for five years for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

He was caught red-handed by the victim’s uncle who approached the police with a complaint. A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, was registered, after which an investigation was conducted and the victim was taken to the Bharosa Centre where her statement was recorded.

First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala awarded the punishment and a fine of ₹ 10,000, or, in case of default, further six months of simple imprisonment.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2020 8:12:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/man-jailed-for-sexual-assault/article32501350.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story