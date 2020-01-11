Hyderabad

Man involved in 12 housebreakings held

more-in

A 52-year-old man involved in 13 housebreaking cases was apprehended by sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force (North Zone).

They recovered 57 tolas of gold ornaments and 1.5 kg of silver ornaments worth ₹23 lakh from the possession of Mohammed Omer, a resident of Falaknuma.

Inspector K Nageswar Rao said Omer hailed from Patheburju in Nanded, Maharashtra, and had committed four burglaries in Hyderabad, and four offences in Rachakonda Commissionerate limits and five offences in Cyberabad Commissionerate limits.

“He is addicted to alcohol and to make a quick buck he took to burgling houses,” the Inspector said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2020 9:01:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/man-involved-in-12-housebreakings-held/article30540986.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY