Man involved in 12 housebreakings held

A 52-year-old man involved in 13 housebreaking cases was apprehended by sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force (North Zone).
They recovered 57 tolas of gold ornaments and 1.5 kg of silver ornaments worth ₹23 lakh from the possession of Mohammed Omer, a resident of Falaknuma.
Inspector K Nageswar Rao said Omer hailed from Patheburju in Nanded, Maharashtra, and had committed four burglaries in Hyderabad, and four offences in Rachakonda Commissionerate limits and five offences in Cyberabad Commissionerate limits.
“He is addicted to alcohol and to make a quick buck he took to burgling houses,” the Inspector said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.