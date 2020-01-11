Man involved in 12 housebreakings held

A 52-year-old man involved in 13 housebreaking cases was apprehended by sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force (North Zone).

They recovered 57 tolas of gold ornaments and 1.5 kg of silver ornaments worth ₹23 lakh from the possession of Mohammed Omer, a resident of Falaknuma.

Inspector K Nageswar Rao said Omer hailed from Patheburju in Nanded, Maharashtra, and had committed four burglaries in Hyderabad, and four offences in Rachakonda Commissionerate limits and five offences in Cyberabad Commissionerate limits.

“He is addicted to alcohol and to make a quick buck he took to burgling houses,” the Inspector said.