Man held for raping minor girl in Hyderabad

A 13-year-old girl had been allegedly sexually assaulted for 10 days under the Panjagutta police station limits.

According to the police, the victim, who is a student of a madrassa, was lured by the accused Shaik Jahangir (36), who was self-employed. The girl and her mother buy milk packets and sell them in the neighbourhood for a living.

The accused lives in the same locality as the victim.

Police said they received a complaint by the victim’s mother, who worked as a domestic help, on Wednesday. The woman stated that when she reached home after work, she noticed that her daughter was frightened and in a gloomy mood. When she enquired about what had happened, the girl said Jahangir had sexually assaulted her for 10 days.

Police said Jahangir had lured the girl into his house on the pretext of paying for the milk packets and sexually assaulted her for 10 days.

After constituting special teams, the police apprehended Jahangir.

A case under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered.

Gold seized

The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs Department intercepted a passenger and seized from him three pouches containing 387 grams of gold valued at ₹14.71 lakh. The passenger who was travelling from Mumbai was intercepted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

The packets were allegedly given by another passenger travelling on the same flight.

In another case, two passengers who had reached the city from Delhi and were scheduled to fly to Dubai on Wednesday were apprehended for illegally ‘exporting’ foreign currency which is the equivalent of ₹16.5 lakh. They duo were apprehended.

In a third case, four persons travelling from Malaysia, five from Cambodia and one from Dubai were intercepted at the RGIA on the charge of illegally importing cigarettes into India.

The cigarettes were valued at ₹50 lakh.