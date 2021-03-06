Man hacked to death by brothers

A 48-year-old farmer was hacked to death by two of his siblings at Tangutoor village of Shankarpally mandal in Rangareddy district here on Friday.
According to Shankarpally inspector Gopinath Gopu, the victim Yadaiah’s third brother Raju was recently arrested for sexually assaulting a woman and to get him out on bail, two other brothers, Pandu and Srinu, decided to get some money by mortgaging their small parcel of agricultural land in the village.
As part of their plan, Pandu and Srinu gave their land documents to Yadaiah to get the money. But, two days ago, they developed some difference and asked Yadaiah to return the papers, but in vain, the officer said.
“Around 9.30 a.m. on Friday, Pandu took Yadaiah to his ancestral house, and as soon as he entered, Srinu threw chilli powder on him. When he fell on the ground, Pandu hit him with a stick and later the other one hacked him to death with an axe, and both fled,” Mr. Gopu said, adding that the duo are still at large.
Before ‘disappearing’, the accused met a woman at Bulkapur village and informed her about their crime.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath