Man hacked to death by brothers

The two accused still at large

A 48-year-old farmer was hacked to death by two of his siblings at Tangutoor village of Shankarpally mandal in Rangareddy district here on Friday.

According to Shankarpally inspector Gopinath Gopu, the victim Yadaiah’s third brother Raju was recently arrested for sexually assaulting a woman and to get him out on bail, two other brothers, Pandu and Srinu, decided to get some money by mortgaging their small parcel of agricultural land in the village.

As part of their plan, Pandu and Srinu gave their land documents to Yadaiah to get the money. But, two days ago, they developed some difference and asked Yadaiah to return the papers, but in vain, the officer said.

“Around 9.30 a.m. on Friday, Pandu took Yadaiah to his ancestral house, and as soon as he entered, Srinu threw chilli powder on him. When he fell on the ground, Pandu hit him with a stick and later the other one hacked him to death with an axe, and both fled,” Mr. Gopu said, adding that the duo are still at large.

Before ‘disappearing’, the accused met a woman at Bulkapur village and informed her about their crime.