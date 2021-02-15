Man falls to death from building

A 35-year-old man died after he accidentally fell off from a building in Mailardevpally here on Monday.

The victim, Venkatesh, a resident of Mailardevpally, consumed alcohol with a friend from his office Raju, in the building. After Raju left the premises, Venkatesh tried to get down and accidentally fell off from the building, Rajendranagar ACP R. Sanjay Kumar said.

He said that a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of CrPC was registered and body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.