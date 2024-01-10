GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man electrocuted after stepping on live wire laid by ‘poachers’

January 10, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old tribal man was electrocuted after coming in contact with a live electric wire allegedly laid by some locals to trap wild boars at a cotton field on the outskirts of Dubbagudem village in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Minigu Sambaiah, an agricultural labourer, of Pegadapalli village in Mulugu mandal. Mr. Sambaiah was heading to his field when he stepped on the wire connected to fencing around a cotton field.

He suffered a shock and collapsed. His wife, who was accompanying him to the farm, immediately shifted him to a hospital in Warangal with the help of farmers.

He succumbed while undergoing treatment a few hours later. A case has been registered under Section 304 (II) r/w 34 IPC and further investigation is on.

