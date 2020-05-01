Mahbub Gunj closed down

The renowned Mahbub Mansion Market Yard also known as Mahbub Gunj at Malakpet has been shut down following two persons from the market testing positive for coronavirus infection a few days ago.

The market, which had been abuzz with activity for several days even after the lockdown was imposed, wore a deserted look with barricades erected by the police.

Only the vehicles spraying disinfectant solution are being allowed twice a day, and it will continue for a week more, officials said.

A decision to close down the market was taken after a trader tested positive for COVID-19 a couple of days ago. He was assumed to have contracted the infection from a worker who had travelled from Pahadi Shareef area outside GHMC limits.

Subsequently, two family members of the trader, his wife and son too tested positive for the infection, leading to their home in Saroornagar area being barricaded as a containment zone.

Tracing on

Health authorities were on the job of tracing down other traders and workers of the market for fever monitoring, officials said.

Mahbub Gunj is famed as a wholesale destination for commodities such as onions and dry chillis, which arrive here in large quantities from across the country.

The market was emptied of all the stocks of onions before it was sealed, as onions were a perishable commodity, said Radha, chairperson of the Market Committee.

“Stocks are now being unloaded at other markets at Bowenpally, Madannapet and Gudimalkapur. There is no fear of dearth of onions and rates getting jacked up, as majority of the commercial establishments such as hotels, restaurants and eateries are now shut. All we have is domestic consumption, and there is not much demand,” Ms. Radha said.