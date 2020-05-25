Hyderabad

Low key festivities mark Id-ul-Fitr in TS districts

A family offering Id-ul-Fitr prayers at home in Sangareddy on Monday.

A family offering Id-ul-Fitr prayers at home in Sangareddy on Monday.   | Photo Credit: MohdArif

No massive congregations at idgahs

Abiding by the social distancing guidelines, Muslims celebrated Id-ul-Fitr by conducting special prayers at their respective homes and remained indoors in various parts of Karimnagar town on Monday.

There were no traditional mass prayers at the idgahs and mosques due to the ban on social gatherings. For the first time, the festival was a quiet affair. Only a few persons were allowed to perform special prayers at various mosques in the town.

The police had made unprecedented security arrangements at the idgah and various mosques to avoid congregation of the people and intensified patrolling in the town. The police forces were also deployed at various markets to avoid crowding and ensure that the customers followed the social distancing norms at the mutton, chicken and other shops.

In the erstwhile integrated Nizamabad district, Id-ul-Fitr prayers were offered at homes on Monday.

Instead of going to idgahs and mosques for namaz people remained confined to homes and offered prayers with their family members. When the family head read out the Quran, children and family members followed. They exchanged greetings and pleasantries mostly over phones.

Former Minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir and MLA Mohammed Shakeel Amer offered prayers at their homes at Kamareddy and Bodhan respectively.

