Hyderabad

Lord Rama’s coronation ceremony held

Priests performing Sri Rama Pattabhisekam in Bhadrachalam on Thursday.  

The threat of COVID-19 second wave has taken sheen off the Maha Pattabisheka Mahotsavam (coronation ceremony) at the famous temple dedicated to Lord Sitaramachandra Swamy in Bhadrachalam on Thursday.

Like last year, the mega annual event was conducted in a low-key manner inside the temple bereft of devotees with the usual gusto and fanfare evidently missing.

The priests conducted the Maha Pattabisheka Mahotsavam as per the traditional rituals to mark the coronation ceremony of Lord Rama in the presence of a few essential staff of the temple.

The pandemic threat eclipsed the customary excitement associated with the annual religious event making it out of bounds for devotees at the historic shrine.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 22, 2021 11:29:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/lord-ramas-coronation-ceremony-held/article34388297.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY