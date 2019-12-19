Left leaders and activists arrested after trying to take out rally against CAA in Hyderabad

Police on Thursday arrested the leaders of Left parties, Telangana Jana Samiti and students and youth organisations when they tried to take out a rally in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Leaders and activists gathered at the Exhibition Grounds following a call given by the Left parties’ leaders as part of their nation-wide protest on Thursday. Police stopped them as they tried to proceed towards Public Gardens near the Legislative Assembly citing the prohibitory orders in force.

‘High-handed behaviour’

The Left leaders, however, contended that they were given permission to hold the rally. Heated arguments ensued between the police and the protestors who raised slogans against the “high handed behaviour” of the police.

As the leaders tried to move forward in a procession, the police arrested them.

CPI National Secretary K. Narayana, former party MP Azeez Pasha, CPI State Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy and TJS president M. Kodandaram were among those arrested by the police.