LCV rams cement lorry, driver killed in Hyderabad

A DCM driver was killed when his vehicle rammed a lorry on ORR near Rampally Dayara village at Keesara around 5.30 a.m. on Sunday. Palleti Ganesh (20) was proceeding to Keesara from Ghatkesar. “When he reached Rampally Dayara, a cement lorry moving in the same direction suddenly applied brakes, and as a result, Ganesh rammed his DCM into it and was crushed to death,” inspector J. Narender Goud said.