KU adjunct professor selected to prestigious body

July 26, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

Prof. Sadanandam Abbagani, currently adjunct professor in the Department of Biotechnology, Kakatiya University, Warangal, has been elected Fellow of the prestigious Royal Society of Biology (FRSB), UK.

The fellowship is the highest level of membership in Royal Society of Biology and is bestowed on a scholar of talent and eminence in appreciation of his scientific contribution and research in Biology, according to a press release.

Prof. Sadanandam visited Germany as a Research Fellow four times and travelled to Australia, Hungary and Netherlands as part of his research pursuits.

He received several distinguished awards and served the university in different academic and administrative capacities in the past.