KTR receives invite for WEF Summit in Japan

Telangana IT and Industries Minister K.T.Rama Rao has been invited by the World Economic Forum (WEF) to the Global Technology Governance Summit it will be conducting in Japan from April 5-7.
Extending invitation to the Minister for the summit, WEF president Børge Brende, in a letter, said: “under your forward-looking leadership, Telangana has been at the forefront of using emerging technologies for societal benefits. Thank you for your support of the AI4AI: Artificial Intelligence for Agriculture Innovation and G20 Smart Cities Alliance. It will be a pleasure to work together to further deepen their impact.”
“The emerging technologies of the fourth industrial revolution have a vital role to play as countries recover from and rebuild following the COVID pandemic,” he said.
A release from the Minister’s office said the Global Technology Governance Summit will build on WEF’s pioneering work on global technology governance. It will bring stakeholders from the government, business and civil society to identify how to harness and regulate these technologies towards accelerating growth, encouraging innovation and building resilience.
The summit will also aim to help scale public-private initiatives to nurture the development of fourth industrial revolution technologies while mitigating their risks, the release said.
