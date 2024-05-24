Krishna Ella awarded Dean’s medal by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech’s co-founder and executive chairman Krishna Ella has been awarded the Dean’s Medal by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The award, for his exceptional leadership, enduring vision and contribution to improving public health, was presented to Mr. Ella by Dean, Ellen J. MacKenzie, during Bloomberg School’s convocation ceremony on May 22, in Baltimore, Maryland, Bharat Biotech said on Friday.

“I acknowledge this medal as a global recognition of India’s scientific excellence and dedicate this medal to Bharat, which has shown remarkable success by advancing science and R&D, to our exemplary team of scientists and the results of our strong commitment to public,” he said on receiving the Dean’s Medal.

The award acknowledges Mr. Ella’s pioneering work, remarkable influence and determination to develop an indigenous, innovative, and safe vaccine focused on global public health. This is the School’s highest honour, reserved for outstanding public health researchers and practitioners who demonstrate exceptional leadership in safeguarding and improving public health, Bharat Biotech said in a release.

Among many accomplishments, his contributions to shaping India’s policies on science, research and innovation have made possible the development of vaccines and monoclonal antibodies, including Covaxin, India’s own COVID-19 vaccine, which has saved countless lives, the company said.