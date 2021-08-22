Kishan Reddy spent nothing from his MPLAD funds: Congress

Senior Congress leader and PCC general secretary M. Vinod Reddy has alleged that Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has not spent a single rupee from the MPLAD funds for developmental activities in his Secunderabad constituency.

At a press conference on Sunday, he questioned the Jan Ashirwada Yatra of Mr. Kishan Reddy in his constituency, when he could not spend any money on its development. “The data is available with the statistical department of the Union government. Mr. Kishan Reddy’s criticism of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is just a joke as behind the screens, both are working together,” he said.

He said it was an open secret that both BJP and TRS were working together while criticising each other in public just to mislead people, adding that people were not naive not to realise this ‘secret understanding’. He also said that the Central government has utterly failed in COVID relief measures while Mr. Kishan Reddy spent time visiting hospitals just to pose for the media. The lapses in vaccine distribution and oxygen shortage has exposed the Modi government.

The Congress leader added that the cadre was energised with the appointment of Revanth Reddy as PCC president and it was sure to romp home in the 2023 Assembly elections winning at least 72 seats. “The Congress cadre should expose KCR’s failures,” he said.