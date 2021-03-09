Kishan Reddy seeks high-level probe into Bhainsa violence

‘There appears to be a conspiracy to disrupt normal life’

Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Tuesday called for a high-level probe into the communal clashes at Bhainsa in Adilabad and stated that the repeated violent incidents in the last few years is a cause of concern and “there appears to be a conspiracy to disrupt normal life of citizens”.

Recurring incidents

“I demand that the government take appropriate steps to see that these incidents do not recur again as vested interests seem to be at work to disturb the communal harmony. I already requested the DGP M. Mahender Reddy to nab the culprits responsible for disturbing peace and amity in the area and take strict action against them,” he said, in a press release.

Mr. Reddy also stated that he has been apprising the Home Minister Amit Shah about the prevailing situation and the party state unit too is discussing the issue.