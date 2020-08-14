Keesara Tahsildar in ACB net

More than ₹1.10 crore cash, land documents recovered

Keesara Tahsildar Erva Balraju Nagaraju (47) was caught red-handed by the Anti Corruption Bureau officials while accepting over ₹ 1.10 crore as bribe for showing official favour.

A land developer Chowla Srinath (50) from Uppal and land broker Kandadi Anji Reddy (40) from Keesara, who were accompanying the accused officer were also arrested.

Balraju Nagaraju demanded and accepted the bribe to settle a dispute pertaining to 28 acres of agricultural land situated at Rampally Dayara in Keesara mandal, said a senior ACB official told The Hindu.

Based on specific information that the accused officer was accepting the bribe, a team was sent to AS Rao Nagar, and apart from bag full of cash, the officers also found important land record documents in their possession.

“Documents which are supposed to be issued from the Collector’s office were found with them,” the officer said.

Searches are on and till last reports came in, the officials were counting the cash. “Going by the volume, it is more than ₹ 1.10 crore cash. We are still counting it,” he added.

Rampally village revenue assistant Bongu Sairaj (32), was also caught along with Tahasildar.